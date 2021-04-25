COVID 2nd wave has shaken country, defeating its main priority: Modi

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi spoke to doctors, nurses and frontline workers, and asked countrymen to go for vaccination

Noting that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing people’s patience and their limit to bear pain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (April 25) that this “toofan” (storm) has shaken the country that was full of spirit and self-confidence after successfully tackling the first wave.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi spoke to doctors, nurses and frontline workers, who shared their experience and views on the disease, and expressed confidence that people will soon come out of this crisis. The over 30-minute broadcast was entirely focussed on the pandemic, which has been rampaging across the country for weeks, with Modi asserting that defeating the disease is the biggest priority.

He urged countrymen to go for vaccination against the disease and cautioned them against rumours about it. The Centre, he said, will continue to provide jabs free of cost to eligible people (those over 45 years of age) and has been helping states in their efforts to deal with the disease with its full might.

“We have to give priority to the expert and scientific advice at this time to win this battle,” he said.

While people are getting affected by the disease, they are also recovering from it in big numbers, he said.

Congress workers should do jan ki baat: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the “system has failed” and it is the duty of the party to provide help to fellow citizens suffering due to the sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“System failed, so it’s important to do ‘Jan ki baat’,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

“In this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens. I request my Congress colleagues to leave all political work — just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen,” he added.