COVID-19: India records new daily high of 3,86,452 cases

Death toll increases to 2,08,330 with 3,498  daily new fatalities

Agencies
Newdelhi,  Updated 10:27 AM, 30 April, 2021
0
COMMENTS
India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,87,62,976, while active cases have crossed the 31-lakh mark. Photo: PTI

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498  daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 53,84,418. The case fatality rate  stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

Advertisement

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. According to the ICMR, 28,63,92,086 samples have been tested up to April 29 with 19,20,107 samples being tested on  Thursday.

Get breaking news and latest updates from India
and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US:

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR