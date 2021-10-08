COVID-19 cases rise to 21k, active cases fall to lowest in 205 days

A decrease of 3,977 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours

The active COVID-19 cases in India have declined to the lowest in 205 days, with 21,257 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 3,39,15,569, while the number of active cases declined to 2,40,221, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,50,127 with 271 new fatalities in a single day, according to the data updated at 8 am on Friday.

Advertisement

The daily rise in coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 14 straight days.

“The number of active cases has declined to 2,40,221, accounting for 0.71 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.96 percent, the highest since March 2020,” the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,977 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 13,85,706 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,00,43,190.

Also read: At 7%, vaccine hesitancy in India is at its lowest, says survey

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.53 percent, which has been less than three percent for the last 39 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.64 percent, which has been below three percent for the last 105 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,32,25,221, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has crossed 93.17 crore.

India crossed the grim milestone of one-crore COVID-19 cases on December 19, 2020. It crossed two crore cases on May 4, and three crore on June 23.

The 271 new fatalities include 141 from Kerala, and 49 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,50,127 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,39,411 from Maharashtra, 37,861 from Karnataka, 35,734 from Tamil Nadu, 25,952 from Kerala, 25,088 from Delhi, 22,896 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,876 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

(With inputs from Agencies)