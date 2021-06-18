Country’s first DNA COVID vaccine made in Zydus Cadila lab

The company says it’d be ready with an emergency use authorization application in 10-12 days

The country’s first indigenously developed DNA vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, is coming out soon. Developed by Gujarat-based Zydus Cadila, the jab will be administered intra-dermally, i.e. without an injection.

The company has reportedly told the government that it would be ready with an emergency use authorization application in 10-12 days.

The developers of the three-dose vaccine say it is easy to administer and has to be stored between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, but remains stable even at room temperature (25 degrees Celsius).

A DNA vaccine carries the genetic code for that part of a virus that triggers the immune system of the body. So, when the SARS-CoV2 enters the body, the immune system is already prepared to recognize it and knows how best to fight it.

In April, Zydus Cadila announced that its drug Virafin had received restricted emergency use approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for the treatment of mild COVID cases.

Media reports quoting government officials said even if Zydus gets the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India, the company’s manufacturing capacity would restrict it to be a big player in the national COVID vaccination drive in terms of volume. The company, the government estimates, could manufacture about 5 crore doses between August and December.

The company is also testing its COVID vaccine candidate on children in the age group of 12-18 years.

“Not only Covaxin is conducting child trials –and they will not take long because they are all immunogenic trials — but also Zydus vaccine is already being tested on children. So when Zydus comes for licensure, hopefully in the next two weeks, maybe we will also have enough data on the view whether that vaccine can be given to children,” NITI Aayog (health) member VK Paul had said on June 5.