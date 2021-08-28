Centre sends COVID warning to states and UTs ahead of festive season

The Centre on Saturday asked states to impose local restrictions to tackle crowds during the festival season and warned that COVID-appropriate behaviour must be followed at all times.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to chief secretaries of states and administrators of union territories as the home ministry extended the implementation of targeted actions for COVID-19 management till September 30.

The overall pandemic situation in India is now “largely stable except for the localised spread of virus in a few states”, which continues to remain a “matter of concern”.

The official asked states and UTs with high positivity rates to take containment measures.

It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early, he said.

“Enforcement of Covid 19 appropriate behaviour is essential for tackling the pandemic on a sustained basis. Weekly enforcement data, received from States/UTs regarding wearing facemask in public, maintaining social distancing norms, imposition of fines etc., indicates a downward trend in enforcement. States and UTs are requested to augment their enforcement efforts for effectively checking transmission of the disease,” Bhalla said.

“In all crowded places, COVID-19-appropriate behaviours should be strictly followed. We need to continue to focus on the five-fold strategy i.e. Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, for effective management of COVID-19.”