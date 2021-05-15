Centre, public dropped guard after COVID first wave, says RSS chief

Quoting Churchill, Mohan Bhagawat says there is no pessimism in the office and defeats don't exist

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that both the Centre and the public dropped their guards after the first wave of COVID, leading to the current chaos in India. However, Bhagwat urged citizens to stay united and avoid indulging in blame-game at his crucial juncture.

The RSS chief, while addressing a lecture series called ‘Positivity Unlimited’, said, “We are facing this situation because, whether it was the government, administration or public, everyone lowered their guard after the first wave despite clear warnings from our health experts.”

“Now they tell us a third wave could be here. So should we fear it? Or have the right attitude to fight and win against the virus?” he said as part of the ‘Positivity Unlimited’ series of lectures organised by the RSS to infuse confidence and positivity among people.

Brushing aside the difficulties faced by India, Mr Bhagwat encouraged Indians to develop the confidence to face a potential third wave by learning from today’s mistakes.

The RSS chief compared the present situation in India to that of England during World War II. Even when all hope was seemingly lost, Bhagwat said, a quote on the desk of the then British prime minister Winston Churchill read, “There is no pessimism in this office. We are not interested in the possibilities of defeat. They don’t exist.”