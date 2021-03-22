Centre asks states to widen gap between Covishield jabs to 6-8 weeks

The second shot of the vaccine was earlier being administered after 28 days of the first shot; Centre says the extended time between the jabs will increase the vaccine’s efficacy

The Centre has instructed states and Union territories to extend the gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccine from 28 days to six-to-eight weeks to achieve better results.

The interval between the jabs, however, is not applicable to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

“In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, has been revisited by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19,” said the government’s letter to states and UTs.

The Centre said it has been found that the vaccine is effective against the virus if the second dose is given between six and eight weeks but not later than that.

Currently, the gap between the two doses is between four and six weeks.

The central directive comes amid its massive vaccination drive across the country. So far 4.5 crore people have been inoculated since the drive was kicked off on January 16.

Both Covishield and Covaxin are currently being administered in two doses with 28 days apart. Protective levels of antibodies develop in the system of the vaccinated person after two weeks of receiving the second dose.

Meanwhile COVID-19 cases have witnessed a surge in the past week with the country recording the highest single-day spike (46,951 cases) in four months on Monday. The daily number of cases have been hovering above 30,000 since March 18, raising concerns of the onset of a second wave of the pandemic. The total tally stands at 1,16,46,081 cases.