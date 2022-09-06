Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine gets approval for emergency use

Covid vaccine
Representative photo: iStock

The government has given its approval to a nasal vaccine for Covid-19 developed by Bharat Biotech even as the number of cases in the country continued a declining trend.

The nasal vaccine is for “restricted use” among adults “in emergency situation”, said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet, claiming it to be a “Big Boost to India’s Fight Against COVID-19!”

The approval has been granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use in adults and the minister said it will help India defeat Covid-19.

“India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19. This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19,” he said.

Last month, subsequent to finishing the phase III and booster dose trials for its intranasal Covid-19 immunization, Bharat Biotech said it had directed two separate trials for its vaccine, one as an essential portion plan and another as a booster dose, for subjects who have been inoculated with the two usually regulated Covid vaccines in India.

It has proven to be safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic in subjects in controlled trials, BBIL said in a statement.

The data from both Phase III human clinical trials have been submitted for approval to national regulatory authorities, the company said.

