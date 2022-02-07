Bharat Biotech study on best vaccine combo for booster protection

Study will assess the level of protection given by a mix and match of Covaxin, an intranasal vaccine and Covishield

Bharat Biotech will carry out a study to assess the level of protection given by a mix and match of Covaxin, an intranasal vaccine and Covishield, according to a report.

Trials will be held at nine sites across the country to study the immunogenic response induced by a different combination of the three vaccines, News18 said.

While Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield are already being used in India’s vaccination drive against COVID-19, the BBV154 intranasal vaccine is Bharat Biotech’s new adenovirus vectored vaccine, which is needle-free.

The study will evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of three vaccines when administered as a booster dose in individuals previously vaccinated in India.

Two months after the vaccination, an interim report will be sent to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

A sample size of 875 healthy volunteers over 18 years of age will be recruited in this study in the ratio of 2:1:2:1:1.

In Group 1, 250 participants will be given a booster dose of BBV154 vaccine in the form of drops (0.5 mL) via intranasal route, in individuals previously vaccinated with Covaxin.

In group 2, 125 participants will be given a booster dose of Covaxin, in individuals previously vaccinated with Covaxin.

In Group 3, 250 participants will be administered with a booster dose of BBV154 vaccine, in individuals previously vaccinated with Covishield.

In Group 4, 125 participants will be given a booster dose of Covaxin, in individuals previously vaccinated with Covishield.

In Group 5, 125 participants will be administered a booster dose of Covishield, in individuals previously vaccinated with Covishield.