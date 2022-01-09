All you need to know about COVID booster dose that starts today

The Omicron variant is spreading fast, making it imperative for the government to give the precautionary jab

Amid rapid rise in COVID cases all over the country, the Union Health Ministry will start administering booster shots from Monday (January 10).

People above the age of 60 with comorbidities, besides healthcare workers and frontline workers are eligible for the ‘precaution dose’.

The booster dose will be administered to individuals who have completed nine months/39 weeks after the second dose. Slot can be booked online using Co-WIN app or they can simply walk-in and get themselves registered.

Despite good results from mixing COVID vaccine shots, the Union Health Ministry this time has decided to stick to previously administered doses. So, if one has got two doses of Covaxin before, he or she will receive Covaxin again as a booster. The same is true for Covishield.

People above the age of 60 with comorbidities like heart ailments, diabetes, kidney problems, cancer, sickle cell disease etc are eligible for the booster. People above 60 and without comorbidities will not be considered for the third dose.

People willing to take the booster should carry Aadhaar card. Instead they can carry any one of the following documents:

1. EPIC

2. Passport

3. Driving license

4. PAN Card

5. Pension document