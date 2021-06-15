After a long lull, vaccination picks up in Tamil Nadu

Many complain that even after taking the first or secnd dose, they are unable to get a vaccine certificate

After a lull, vaccination has picked up pace in Tamil Nadu, especially for the 18+ age group.

As per data released by the Union Health Ministry, over 25.39 lakh people in 18-45 age group have taken at least one dose in the state. As many as 9,705 people have taken second dose in the same age group.

That aside, a total of 1.05 crore people, including senior citizens, have taken at least one dose of either of the vaccines.

On Monday, vaccination was held at 2,327 places across Tamil Nadu. Out of these 1,951 sessions were for Covishield and 376 for Covaxin.As of June 13, a total of 22,02,566 people have been vaccinated in Chennai. As many as 16,844 people were inoculated on Monday (June 14).

“I took the first dose in March second week at a private hospital at Alwarpet. After four weeks when I called the hospital, they said no vaccine was available. I am told I need to wait at least 12 weeks to get the second dose,” said an 80-year-old retired bank employee at Mandaveli, Chennai.

Many say even after taking the first or second dose, they are not able to get a vaccine certificate and they have only private hospital bill or the card given by the government hospital or a primary health centre.

“I took the second dose at King’s Institute a few weeks ago, but I am not able to get the certificate. I have got the card in which dates of my first and second dose are mentioned,” said M Anandan, an engineering student in Adyar.

Vaccination is set to pick up with more doses arriving in the state. On Tuesday (June 15), 4.97 lakh Covishield vials are to arrive in Chennai and it will be distributed across districts.