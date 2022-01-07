After 7 months, India records over 1 lakh new daily COVID cases

Country saw an increase of 85,962 cases recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

India recorded 1,17,100 new COVID cases and 302 COVID related deaths in a day, taking the total number of active cases to 3,71,363, and the death toll to 4,83,178. The rise in daily cases is the highest in 214 days, or over seven months. The last time the daily caseload was this high was on June 7, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic, when 1,00,636 new cases were recorded.

The number of Omicron cases stood at 3,007 across 27 States and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated.

Also read: Mumbai logs 20,181 daily cases; CM to take call on lockdown, say health min

Maharashtra recorded the maximum Omicron cases at 876, followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284, and Gujarat 204.

Advertisement

The number of active cases stands at 3,71,363, comprising 1.05% of the total infections, said the Health Ministry. An increase of 85,962 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a day. The COVID recovery rate decreased to 97.57% nationwide, it added.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.74%, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.54%. The number of people who recovered surged to 34,37,18,45. The case fatality rate stood at 1.38%.

Also read: Holding election rallies in times of corona a risk, VK Paul tells EC

Vaccination numbers

The country has so far administered 149.66 crore doses of COVID vaccines.

The nation’s COVID tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16, data reveal. It crossed 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

On May 4, 2021, India crossed the milestone of two crore cases, which became three crore on June 23.

Over 4.8 lakh COVID-related deaths have been recorded so far in the country. This includes 1,41,594 from Maharashtra, 49,116 from Kerala, 38,358 from Karnataka, 36,825 from Tamil Nadu, 25,127 from Delhi, 22,917 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,846 from West Bengal. Of these, over 70% of the deaths were linked to comorbidities.

(With inputs from Agencies)