69 students & staff test COVID positive in Chikkamagaluru school

COVID-19 cases seem to be occurring in schools and colleges in Karnataka, as 59 students and 10 staff of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Chikkamagaluru have now tested positive for COVID-19. However, they are all asymptomatic, said the health authorities.

District Health Officer Dr SN Umesh told PTI that after conducting tests on 457 people in JNV, 59 students and 10 staff tested positive for COVID-19. “They are asymptomatic but we have isolated them,” he added.

Out of the 457 people who were tested, just 69 were found to be infected. The teachers and other staff in the JNV had been vaccinated, confirmed Umesh.

The authorities have sealed the school temporarily and doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed there. According to the report, schools and colleges, especially residential ones in the state, are registering a spurt in COVID-19 cases. Yet, the infection is not severe at all and the fatality is almost nil.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently said that any place which reported three or more COVID cases will be declared as a cluster. Earlier, the limit was ten cases. According to the CM, COVID-19 cases are appearing in two types of clusters, one in schools and colleges, and secondly, in residential apartments.