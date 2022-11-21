5 Noida hospital doctors booked for death of Covid-19 patient in 2021

The Noida police have booked five doctors of a private hospital for negligence causing the death of a COVID-19 patient during the second wave of the pandemic in 2021.

The patient, in his early 20s, was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, but doctors did not give him Remdesivir injection despite prescribing it and asking his family to purchase it. The patient later succumbed to the illness.

The doctors have been booked under under Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence) based on a complaint by Gautam Buddh Nagar’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Tikam Singh.

Dr Singh had headed a probe committee which investigated the case and found the allegations to be true.

However, the private hospital’s managing director refuted the allegations, saying “there are multiple research reports which later showed Remdesivir had no impact in treating coronavirus”.

Also read: No Remdesivir at all: Centre revises COVID treatment guidelines for children

“The patient was brought to our hospital in a critical condition. I believe had there been a delay of even half an hour, the patient would not have survived. But here his condition started improving and after about 35 days, the family took him to another hospital in Delhi,” he told PTI.

He said the doctors at his hospital did a good job, considering the challenging situation during the second wave.

“We understand that the family has lost a young child and it is very unfortunate,” the MD said.

The police are investigating the matter and further action would be taken.