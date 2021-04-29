1.33 crore sign up on Co-Win for May 2 COVID vaccination

Even though the site initially crashed due to the huge inflow of people trying to register themselves, government sources said, once fixed, the website was getting almost 27 lakh hits per minute.

A whopping 1.33 crore people signed up on the Co-Win platform on Wednesday (April 28) as the Centre opened registration for vaccination of those in the age group of 18-44 starting May 2.

“More appointment slots will soon be offered. If slots are not currently available, please check again after sometime. We request your patience and understanding,” was the message that government sources conveyed.

There are reportedly 59.46 crore people in the age group of 18-44 years in the country.

Vaccination for the said age group will begin from May 1 onwards.

Health professionals who spoke to Indian Express, said with vaccine hesitancy diminished, many in the said age group would want to be inoculated to get back to work.

The Centre began its vaccination drive in January, first inoculating healthcare and frontline workers, and later opening it for those above 60 years and 45 years respectively.

As many as 25 lakh people registered on January 16, when vaccination opened for those above 60 years. At least 14.80 crore registrations were made on Co-Win of which 2.91 crore were online registrations.

Besides, 2.55 crore healthcare and frontline workers were registered for the vaccination drives starting January 16 and February 1.

