COMPLAINTS RELATING TO CONTENT

Any complaint relating to content of Digital News Portel of New Generation Media Corporation Pvt. Ltd. namely The Federal under the Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards and News Broadcasting Standards Regulations of News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) shall be made by a person aggrieved within a reasonable time not exceeding 7 (seven) days from the date of first broadcast the following person appointed by the Company whose details are reproduced below:

Name: Ms. Shaik Shirin,
Designation: Compliance Officer NBDSA
Name of the Company: New Generation Media Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Full Address with Pin Code No #25-A (N.P.) Industrial Estate, Ekkattuthangal,
Guindy, Chennai – 600 032
Ph. 044 45969500
Fax: 044 45969536
Email ID: compliance@newgenmedia.in
Website : https://thefederal.com/

However, before making a complaint viewer are encouraged to go through the Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards, News Broadcasting Standards Regulations and Guide to Complaint Redressal. These details are available on the website of NBDA www.nbanewdelhi.com

    DETAILS OF THE COMPLAINT

    Please complete this section summarising the main points of your complaint and the violation of the Code of Ethics and Guidelines, which are available on the NBDA website www.nbanewdelhi.com (alternatively, you may attach your complaint to this form).

    Complaint Details

    To finish, please read through the above form to ensure all your details are correct. You may post, e-mail or fax this Complaint Form to the publisher. The relevant contact details are available on the website.