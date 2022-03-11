Complaints

COMPLAINTS RELATING TO CONTENT

Any complaint relating to content of Digital News Portel of New Generation Media Corporation Pvt. Ltd. namely The Federal under the Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards and News Broadcasting Standards Regulations of News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) shall be made by a person aggrieved within a reasonable time not exceeding 7 (seven) days from the date of first broadcast the following person appointed by the Company whose details are reproduced below:

Name: Ms. Shaik Shirin,

Designation: Compliance Officer NBDSA

Name of the Company: New Generation Media Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Full Address with Pin Code No #25-A (N.P.) Industrial Estate, Ekkattuthangal,

Guindy, Chennai – 600 032

Ph. 044 45969500

Fax: 044 45969536

Email ID: compliance@newgenmedia.in

Website : https://thefederal.com/

However, before making a complaint viewer are encouraged to go through the Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards, News Broadcasting Standards Regulations and Guide to Complaint Redressal. These details are available on the website of NBDA www.nbanewdelhi.com