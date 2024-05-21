The Federal
Why it's not enough for the nation if just the rich guys get richer

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been saying the stock markets will bloom once the results are out. If it does happen, is it a sign of economic progress? Should the nation cheer this?

21 May 2024 5:21 PM GMT


Narendra ModiAmit ShahSam PitrodaBJP
