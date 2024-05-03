'Ghar Wapsi' for Sanjay Nirupam; former Congress leader returns to Shiv Sena

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

The former Mumbai MP had left the undivided Shiv Sena nearly two decades ago. But having been expelled from Congress last month for "anti-party activities", Nirupam joined the Shiv Sena in CM Shinde's presence.

Earlier today, calling it a 'ghar wapsi' after a span of two decades, Nirupam said, "I have taken a decision to join the Shiv Sena today."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "I have taken a decision to join Shiv Sena today. After 20 years, joining Shiv Sena is like a 'ghar wapasi'. I will join the party in the presence of the CM (Eknath Shinde)...You know what is the condition in Congress… pic.twitter.com/pBDkCUNi6Y — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

Nirupam had served as editor of 'Dophar Ka Saamana', the Hindi mouthpiece of undivided Shiv Sena, earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)