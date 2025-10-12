Tamil Nadu: GI tag boosts income for artisans, helps obscure products

While the authenticity of popular products, including food items, is often seen protected by the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, the real beneficiaries of such tags are obscure products that urgently require a shield to safeguard their originality.

Take, for example, the case of Tamil Nadu which reportedly has made more applications for GI tag. Recently, an application was filed with the GI Registry in Chennai seeking a GI tag for Madurai’s ‘Jigarthanda’, a milk-based cult drink which is often seen as the temple town’s cultural emblem. But according to experts, GI certification helps obscure products such as ‘kuliyadichan sivappu arisi’ (parboiled red rice) like it did with Kallakurichi wood carvings or Athoor 'Vetrilai'.

Also read: Basmati GI tag: Odds stacked against Madhya Pradesh amid India-Pak row

Ask C Natarajan from Kallakurichi, who has been carving wood for 44 years now, having come into the craft when he was a mere 12-year-old, and he’ll tell you of a time when middlemen ruled the roost. “They paid us a pittance,” the 56-year-old said.

According to him, the situation got slightly better when the Tamil Nadu government’s handicrafts department stepped in. He said their earnings became better as a result, but they also got the responsibility of going to exhibitions organised across the country, and that affected their productivity.

A watershed moment for the craft, a specialised technique of wood carving traced back to the Chola period, came in 2021 when it got the GI tag.

GI tag boosts livelihood

“Earlier, only a handful of us were able to support ourselves fully with our craft. But after the GI tag, all of us — about 200 families in Kallakurichi — make a comfortable living now. More importantly, the customers come to us, giving us time to concentrate on our craft,” said Natarajan.

Although not as enthusiastic as Natarajan, third-generation Thanjavur Veenai (musical instrument) manufacturer Venkatesan said that after the GI tag, which was awarded this year, his customer base has certainly expanded.

“Until recently, outside of Tamil Nadu, we used to get occasional customers from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, at the most. Now we are getting many outside enquiries. More people, not just from India, but also abroad, seem to know what a Thanjavur Veenai is,” added Venkatesan.

Incidentally, Thanjavur Veenai holds the distinction of being the first musical instrument to get the GI tag.

Enhanced brand visibility

This is possible because of enhanced brand visibility, said S Vincent, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), which plays an important role in the identification and protection of potential GI products in Tamil Nadu.

“It didn’t happen overnight, but in the last two years, we were more successful than when we started in the early 2000s. We are able to get the younger generation involved,” he added.

In Natarajan’s case, for instance, his son is fully involved in marketing their wood carvings online through various social media pages, especially Instagram reels.

TN leads in GI applications

Vishnupriya, project scientist at TNSCST, who is leading the GI tag promotion team, said Tamil Nadu now leads when it comes to the number of GI applications filed every year.

Also read: Odisha’s red ant chutney gets GI tag; find out all about this delicacy

“To date, we have filed 7,541 GI tag applications. In comparison, Maharashtra has filed 5,309 and Karnataka 4,346 applications,” added Vishnupriya. This year, Tamil Nadu has filed 14 GI tag applications so far, she said.

K Ganesh Murthy, Executive Director and CEO of MABIF, a platform for marketing GI tagged agricultural produce and food products from Tamil Nadu, established with the help of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), said the real challenge is in marketing products that are not known outside of the immediate region where the product originates. This is when a validation like a GI tag can play wonders, he added.

Perhaps that is why Sholavandan 'Vetrilai', a famous betel leaf supposedly with medicinal properties from Madurai, which even finds mention in Sangam literature, is yet to get a GI tag, while lesser-known Athoor 'Vetrilai' from Tuticorin already was awarded one in 2023.

Murthy said it is not guaranteed that the GI tag will be awarded once the filing is done.

Research strengthens products

Vishnupriya said of the 7,541 GI applications filed from Tamil Nadu, 71 have received GI certifications so far.

“But it is worth the effort because there is at least a 10 per cent to 15 per cent growth in revenue with a GI tag. One of the reasons why farmers, particularly, are showing more interest in getting their culturally significant products registered,” said Murthy.

Once a product is identified for a GI tag, it also piques the interest of academic researchers, as Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) cells are set up in higher education institutions to process GI applications, said Vincent. Till now, about 40 IPR cells are set up in various universities and colleges of Tamil Nadu, he added.

Also read: India's traditional products need more than just GI tags

For instance, when Kollimalai Coffee was identified as a potential GI tag product, researchers from KS Rangasamy College of Technology, Tiruchengode, where the GI application was processed, worked along with the coffee growers to develop an AI-powered drone to observe the incidences of diseases and the geology, helping them to enhance production, said Vincent.

“Another example is the RT-PCR kit developed by Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal researchers, which can verify the authenticity of GI-tagged Kodaikanal Malai Poondi (garlic), preventing adulteration,” he said.

“We are still in initial stages, but the GI tag has proved to be a valid certification that helps farmers and artisans to tackle conventional market challenges and create a USP for their products,” added Murthy.

(With agency inputs)