Tamil Nadu: 100 farmers held at Thanjavur Railway station for staging 'rail roko'

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), Feb 17 (PTI) Around 100 farmers from different farmers associations were arrested at Thanjavur Railway station on Saturday when they tried to stage a 'rail roko' protest in front of the Cholan Express.

The group was protesting the police action against the farmers' agitation in New Delhi.

P R Pandian, Ayyakannu and Sundaravimalanathan, presidents of the various farmers associations, participated in the 'rail roko'. PTI

