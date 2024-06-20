Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 25, one arrested

The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy has risen to 25 with several still in hospital, according to District Collector MS Prasanth, news agency ANI reported on Thursday (June 20) morning. Officials said on Wednesday (June 19) that they possibly drank the illicit “packet arrack”. A 49-year-old man named K Kannukutti has been arrested. About 200 litres of illicit arrack seized from him has been analysed and the presence of deadly methanol has been confirmed, the government said. Transfers and suspensions Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe to ensure comprehensive investigation, and the government has transferred Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, while Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena was suspended, a statement said. Nine other police personnel, including those from prohibition wing of Kallakurichi district, have been suspended. Stalin has vowed to crush such crimes with an “iron fist”.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: At least 25 people died and several were hospitalised after reportedly consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district: District Collector MS Prasanth(Visuals from Kallakurichi Government Medical College) pic.twitter.com/WI585Cbxbk — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

Governor’s message Governor RN Ravi expressed shock over the loss of lives and expressed “serious concern” over “continuing lapses” with respect to illicit liquor. “Deeply shocked at the reported loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. Many more victims are in serious condition battling for lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those in hospitals,” Governor Ravi said on the Raj Bhavan’s official X handle. “Every now and then tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquors are reported from various parts of our state. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing production and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern,” he added. Stalin’s X post In a post on X, Stalin expressed shock and grief over the deaths. Those involved in the crime have been arrested and action has been taken against police personnel who failed to prevent it, he said. He assured immediate action against those involving in “such crimes” if people share information. “Such crimes which ruin the society will be crushed with an iron fist,” the CM added.