Assault on oncologist: Doctors across TN protest; govt introduces 'triage tag'

Doctors across Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Thursday (November 14) condemning the brutal attack on a government oncologist at a hospital in Chennai, and also demanded safety for medical professionals.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed that the government has introduced triage tag based on the urgency of medical needs of the patients from November 14. The patients’ attendants would be provided (temporary) identity cards.

Also Read: Govt doctor stabbed 7 times in Chennai by son of cancer patient; Stalin orders an inquiry

“Oncologist Balaji is recovering well and he is being closely monitored in the ICU. He will be shifted to the ward today after tests,” Subramanian told reporters after visiting the recuperating doctor.

The medical oncologist working at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai was stabbed at least seven times on Wednesday (November 13) by the son of a patient allegedly over grievances regarding the treatment of his mother at the same facility.

(With agency inputs)