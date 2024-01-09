Woman ‘kills’ 4-year-old son in Goa, leaves for Bengaluru in taxi with body in bag

A 39-year-old woman, who is the founder and CEO of a company, allegedly killed her four-year-old son in a Goa service apartment, stuffed his body in a bag, and left for Bengaluru in a hired taxi.

Suchana Seth, who is a Bengaluru resident, was arrested on the way and is currently being held at Aimangala police station in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, The Times of India has reported.

Bloodstain sparks alarm

Seth had reportedly checked into Hotel Sol Banyan Grande at Candolim with her son on Saturday (January 6) and checked out on Monday (January 8). What aroused the suspicion of the hotel staff was a bloodstain on the floor, following which the hotel management informed the police.

Upon checking the hotel CCTV footage, the police reportedly found out that Seth has left the hotel without her son. While questioning the hotel staff, it further came to light that Seth had asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi to take her to Bengaluru even though they had warned her that it would be horribly expensive.

False info

The police then took the taxi driver’s phone number from the hotel staff and called him at once, says the report. Seth was still on the way and the police asked to speak to her directly. She reportedly told them that she had left her son with a friend in Fatorda and gave them an address, which turned out to be false.

The police then contacted the driver again and asked him to drive to the nearest police station. The driver reportedly drove to Aimangala police station, where a search of her bag revealed the boy’s body. Goa Police have reportedly already left to bring Seth back to the state for further probe.