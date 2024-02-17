How a Tagore poem got a Mangaluru teacher suspended

A Karnataka school suspended a dedicated woman teacher whose explanation of Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘Work is Worship’ triggered orchestrated protests by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who accused her of being ‘anti-Hindu’, an allegation everyone says is untrue.

The St Gerosa English Higher Primary School in Mangaluru city now admits that it suspended Sister Prabha due to pressure from activists, two MLAs included, and BJP.

Teacher’s defence

Prabha, with 16 spotless years of teaching experience, insists that she meant no harm when she elicited the deeper meaning of Tagore’s iconic poem to Class 7 students. The well-known poem’s stanzas read: “Leave this chanting and singing and telling of beads! Whom dost thou worship in this... lonely dark corner of a temple...with doors all shut?"

Tagore goes on: “Open thine eyes and see thy God is not before thee! He is there where the tiller is tilling the hard ground and where the path-maker is breaking stones?”

According to Sister Anitha, the headmistress of the school, the teacher emphasized that temples, churches and mosques were all mere buildings and that god resides in human hearts.



The teacher herself clarified that she did not speak against any god but only explained the poem's meaning. She insisted she did not cause any disrespect to Hindu sentiments and denied making derogatory remarks about any religion.

BJP's campaign

But starting with an anonymous woman, the BJP got into the act, creating a ruckus in the school and even instigating the students to raise slogans against their teacher.

Unfounded messages circulated on social media by miscreants, including that the teacher had made disparaging remarks against Hindu religious practices and political classes, led to a series of distressing events.

Four days after the controversy erupted on February 8, BJP MLAs and pro-Hindu groups including VHP and Bajrag Dal went to the school and demanded the management to sack the teacher.

Protesting MLAs

The MLAs, Vedavyas Kamat and Dr Bharat Shetty, told the school management that anti-Hindu feelings were being sown among young children. Pro-Hindu leaders went to the extent of alleging that there was a subtle attempt to convert the Hindu school children.

The situation escalated when the BJP leaders made the school children chant slogans, resulting in the teacher's suspension under pressure.

Civil activists

This is when civil rights groups got into the act and expose the designs of the BJP leaders. They asserted that the teacher had no done no mistake and that the school had blundered by suspending her.

Said advocate Dinesh Ulepadi: “The fact that an innocent teacher has been suspended without a complaint or investigation and a teacher who has committed no wrongdoing has been punished is shocking.”

Poem explained

K Ramakrishna, an English professor from a private college in Mangalore, summarized Tagore's poem, noting its advice for priests to abandon rituals and worship in designated corners.

He highlighted Tagore's stance against idol worship and his 'Work is Worship' philosophy, emphasizing that the poem is part of the Karnataka state English syllabus.

He asked what the controversy was at the first place.

No disrespect

Sister Irene Menezes, Sister of Charity Mangalore Province, clarified to The Federal that the English teacher never mentioned Lord Rama or any deity while explaining the poem. She emphasized the school's six-decade commitment to non-communal education and highlighted the diverse student body. She voiced concern over the MLAs prompting children to chant religious verses and raise slogans against the teacher.

No to talks

"The teacher taught a poem on February 8 and some parents came to the school on February 9. We assured them an inquiry will be held and they will be given the facts on Monday (February 12).

“But on Monday, the BJP MLAs came with other groups. Though we invited them to the school office for a discussion, they refused to come and demanded the suspension of the teacher," she said. "The school management approached the district administration stating that the audio message was far from the truth and sought protection from any untoward incident. A complaint was also lodged with the police to take action against the woman’s audio that has gone viral," said Sister Anitha said.

Under pressure

The head mistress admitted that she suspended the teacher only due to “intense pressure from the mob led by the MLA”. “Despite explaining the need for an inquiry as per the rules of the educational institution, the threat of intensified protests left me with no choice,” she said.

A police complaint has been filed against the BJP MLAs, two corporators of the Mangalore City Corporation and a Bajrang Dal leader for allegedly threatening the school's administrative board.

Police complaint

The complaint said their actions were an attempt to disturb harmony and peace in Dakshina Kannada district. “The incident raises concerns about the impact of misinformation on social media and the influence of political agendas on educational institutions,” said Rajesh Shetty, a civil society activist.