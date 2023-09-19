Karnataka’s Hoysala temples join UNESCO World Heritage List a day after Santiniketan

The ‘Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas’, the ancient Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid, and Somnathapura in Karnataka, known for their architectural brilliance, have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The world body made the announcement in a post on X (Twitter) on Monday (September 18), a day after Santiniketan, the famed cultural site in West Bengal where poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, received the coveted tag.

“Just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas, #India. Congratulations!” UNESCO posted on X. The decision was taken during the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee currently underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “More pride” “More pride for India! The magnificent Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas have been inscribed on the @UNESCO World Heritage List. The timeless beauty and intricate details of the Hoysala temples are a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage and the exceptional craftsmanship of our ancestors,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the declaration of Santiniketan in West Bengal and the ‘Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas’ in Karnataka as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, saying these are living testaments to the eternity of India’s culture. In a post on X, Shah said while Santiniketan, the abode of Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore's worldview, fosters the infinite evolution of human potential, the Hoysala temples are the manifestation of the pinnacle of the country’s craftsmanship.

“It is a joyous occasion for our nation that two of our cultural legacies have been included in UNESCO’s List of World Heritage Sites. Santiniketan in West Bengal and the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas in Karnataka are living testaments to the eternity of our culture,” he said. “Good news keeps coming in. A deserving recognition for our traditional art and architecture,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X.

42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India now ‘Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas’ were on UNESCO’s Tentative list since April 2014. India had sent this as a nomination for consideration as world heritage for the year 2022-2023. They together represent “one of the highest points of human creative genius and stand testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage of our country,” the culture ministry had said. The number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India has grown to 42 with the ‘Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas’ finding a place in the coveted list on Monday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy also took to X and wrote: “Congratulations (India) 2 World Heritage Inscriptions in 2 days! The Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas has been inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List.” “This is the 42nd @UNESCO World Heritage Site of India. The three magnificent temples — Hoysalesvara Temple, Helebidu, Channakeshava Temple, Belur, and Keshava Temple, Somenathpur in Karnataka reflect the marvellous architectural and artistic creativity. “It is the vision and direction of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji that India is rejuvenating and reviving its rich cultural heritage as well as showcasing it to the World. Congratulations to all involved in this endeavour, especially @MinOfCultureGoI and @ASIGoI,” he said.

