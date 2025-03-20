Karnataka: KN Rajanna alleges honeytrap bid by fellow minister

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has made an explosive allegation, claiming that one of his Cabinet colleagues attempted to trick him into a honeytrap. However, he has not disclosed the name of the “influential” minister involved.

While responding to BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s discussion on the honeytrap issue in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday (March 20), Rajanna stated, “An attempt was made to honeytrap me as well. Additionally, I have information that CDs and pen drives have been created targeting 48 political leaders in the state.”

‘Complaints will be filed’

He further stated that complaints will be filed regarding the threats against political leaders through honeytraps. He urged the Home Minister to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Many people have previously mentioned that Karnataka has become a hub of CD and pen drive scandals. These are very serious allegations. There have been widespread reports that two influential ministers from Tumakuru were caught in a honeytrap,” he said.

‘Honeytrap pen drives being used across nation’

“In Tumakuru, it’s just me and G Parameshwara. CDs and pen drives have been prepared against 48 people, covering leaders from all parties. Some have already obtained court injunctions. This is not limited to Karnataka alone; honeytrap pen drives are being used to target leaders of all political parties across the nation. The truth behind who is involved, who the producers and directors are, should come out, and the people should know,” Rajanna stated.

Earlier, in the Assembly, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal remarked, “Some individuals have resorted to such disgraceful acts for their and their families’ future. Some are using honey traps as a means to become the chief minister. Today, it is Rajanna; tomorrow, someone else will be targeted. This must stop.”

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)