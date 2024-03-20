Karandlaje apologises for ‘came from Tamil Nadu’ remark in Bengaluru blast case

Hours after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sought legal action against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for blaming “Tamilians for the recent blast in Bengaluru”, the Karnataka BJP leader issued a statement on X retracting her claim and offered an apology. “To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamilnadu effected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments (sic),” read her statement posted in two tweets. Before that, however, she blamed Stalin for “emboldening radical elements to target Hindus and BJP workers” in three X posts.

Attacking Stalin “Mr. Stalin, What has become of Tamil Nadu under your rule? Your appeasement politics have emboldened radical elements to attack on Hindus & BJP workers day and night. Frequent Bomb blasts bearing the hallmarks of terror outfits like ISIS explode while you turn a blind eye (sic),” she alleged in one post. In a follow-up post, she claimed, “FYI, the Rameshwaram bomber was trained in Krishnagiri forests under your nose (sic).” She was referring to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru. “Tamil makkal has a long history of harmonious relations with Karnataka. They have been an integral part of Karnataka’s social fabric, contributing immensely to the state. We have close cultural bonds and shared history,” read her third post in the series.

Stalin’s reaction Late on Tuesday (March 19), Stalin reacted sharply to a video in which Karandlaje can be heard saying, “People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there, and plant bombs here.” “Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP’s reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions,” Stalin posted on X. Calling for legal action against the BJP minister and asking the Election Commission to take note, Stalin wrote, “Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP. I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity. From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately.”

