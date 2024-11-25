Books signed by Gandhi, Tagore; some 200 years old: Bengaluru store boasts rare gems

Would you like to set your eyes upon a book signed by Mahatma Gandhi and presented to Rabindranath Tagore? Or maybe an autographed copy of BR Ambedkar’s Who Were The Shudras? Well, if you are a bibliophile living in or even visiting Bengaluru, head straight for Bookworm on Church Street to catch a glimpse of or thumb through thousands of rare and antique books and maybe even add one to your collection. The dedicated space, on the second floor of the store, has been named The Antiquarian Bookworm, and it opened last Monday (November 18). The project is the brainchild of Bookworm’s owner Krishna Gowda, author Pradeep Sebastian, and VR Ferose, a technologist from Bengaluru now based in San Francisco. The rarest of all There are over 15,000 rare, autographed, and antique books in the collection. And, some of these are up for sale too, though the rarest of them all, including the copy of Songs From Prison signed by Gandhi and presented to Tagore, Ambedkar’s autographed copy of Who Were The Shudras?, or a similarly autographed copy of Hermann Hesse’s Siddhartha, are protected in a locked glass display case. Also read: Upamanyu Chatterjee wins JCB Prize for Literature 2024 for Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life There are signed copies by Tagore, Jawaharlal Nehru, Swami Vivekananda, Sigmund Freud, John F Kennedy, and several Nobel laureates (apart from Tagore), too, in this list. Apart from Gandhi’s present to Tagore, there is another that Tagore presented to Gandhi as well.

Bookworm’s owner Krishna Gowda thumbs through a book in their rare collection

History on every page The books that are not for sale have come from personal collections, primarily of Ferose. Sebastian and Gowda have also donated from their collections, while the rest have been sourced from book dealers across the country. There are limited edition books, too, and those with historical value. For instance, there is an account of the then Prince of Wales’s travels in 1877, including India, in a book by WH Russell titled The Prince of Wales’ Tour In India. The Prince of Wales concerned was Albert Edward, who went on to be crowned King Edward VII. There is a two-volume history of Mysuru compiled for the government by British epigraphist and Kannada scholar BL Rice. Among the oldest works is a set of six books on Turkey, published in 1825, a part of the World in Miniature series. There is also the first edition of Nehru’s The Discovery of India. Also read: British writer Samantha Harvey wins 2024 Booker Prize for space novel ‘Orbital’ Gems of the bookstore Another gem is the 1891 edition of The Strand Magazine, which was the first to publish the stories of Sherlock Holmes. There is also a facsimile of The Chaurapanchasika: An Indian Love Lament, handwritten by English poet Edwin Arnold. A collection of letters, exchanged between an author in New York and a used-book dealer in London over 20 years, and published as 84 Charing Cross Road, is another unique addition to this collection. Some books are simply an ode to craftsmanship. One of them is a copy of The Happy Prince, printed by letterpress on handmade Japanese paper, with a cover stamped with gold. Another treasure is the Marbled Papers by Christopher Weimann, consisting of 22 pages of stunning marble-like patterns. Also among Sebastian’s collection are some seven leaves of manuscripts from 1455–1500. Also read: South Korea’s women writers: Nobel Prize-worthy, and unapologetically experimental

(Clockwise from above left) An autographed copy of Hermann Hesse’s Siddhartha, a copy of Songs From Prison signed by Mahatma Gandhi and presented to Rabindranath Tagore, an autographed copy of BR Ambedkar’s Who Were The Shudras?, and the first edition of Jawaharlal Nehru’s Discovery of India

Buy an autographed book