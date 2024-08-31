BEML begins prototype manufacturing of driverless metro trainsets for BMRCL

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (PTI) BEML Ltd., a leading manufacturer of rail and Metro trainsets in India, on Saturday inaugurated the prototype manufacturing of driverless Metro trainsets 5RS-DM Project for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation's (BMRCL) project for Lines two and six, including the Bengaluru Airport Line.

In a statement, BEML said it secured the order for 53 trainsets during August 2023. The project, valued at Rs 3,177 crore, encompasses the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the trainsets, as well as comprehensive maintenance services for up to 15 years under the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2, 2A, and 2B.



The trainsets will feature a six-car formation, entirely designed and developed by BEML's in-house engineering teams in Bengaluru, it said.

The trainsets will be constructed using high-tensile austenitic stainless steel, ensuring durability, safety and passenger comfort. Each Metro car would be equipped with two roof-mounted Saloon Air Conditioners to provide effective air-conditioning, ensuring passenger comfort, the statement read.

The trains will also have an IP-based Passenger Announcement (PA) and Passenger Information System (PIS), along with a Passenger Saloon Surveillance System (PSSS) to provide real-time station information, BEML said adding that the system will include an LCD-based Dynamic Route Map display.

For passenger safety, the trains will be equipped with electrically driven automatic doors synchronised with Platform Screen Doors. PTI

