UP panchayat polls: Fertiliser shortage, black marketing could spell trouble for BJP

A growing shortage of fertilisers like urea and DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) in Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a serious concern for the ruling BJP ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections.

While the Uttar Pradesh government has devised a new strategy to contain the crisis and manage farmer unrest, protests have erupted across several districts over fertiliser availability.

Farmers in Ayodhya, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Bahraich have accused state warehouses of running dry, while fertiliser sacks have also been found near the Nepal border, hinting at cross-border smuggling. In several places, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse agitating farmers, further stoking resentment that could impact the BJP's electoral prospects in rural areas.

Farmer protests intensify across districts

Protests have gained momentum as farmers continue to reel under a fertiliser crunch in key agrarian districts like Ayodhya, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Bahraich. Reports of police action against farmers have added fuel to the fire. The supply from cooperative warehouses is reportedly falling far short of demand.

Even the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has now taken up the issue. Its General Secretary, Ravi Shekhar, has announced state-wide protests on September 9 at block development offices. He stated that despite repeated efforts, the fertiliser crisis persists. Protestors plan to submit memorandums to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stressing the urgent need to resolve the issue before the rabi sowing season begins in October, so that farmers don’t suffer further setbacks.

Government’s defence

The state government, in its defence, has claimed that fertiliser sales have reached 42.64 lakh metric tonnes this year — 4.37 lakh tonnes more than last year — but this has only fuelled allegations of large-scale black marketing by farmer groups.

After reviewing the situation, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi acknowledged several concerns raised by farmers. Tensions have risen in multiple districts over whether the recovered fertiliser bags belonged to government depots or private vendors. Investigations also revealed that fertiliser bags from the state are being illegally routed to Nepal.

Allegations of irregularities have surfaced too — including cases where farmers without even small landholdings were issued 40-50 sacks of fertilisers in their name. In Barabanki, a case came to light where a farmer couple with only six bighas of land was sold 85 sacks of urea. The dealer’s license was cancelled, and an FIR was registered.

While the government has since tightened monitoring, farmers claim fertilisers are still hard to come by. Both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have now joined the chorus of opposition against the state government.

Crisis could worsen for government

With the three-tier panchayat elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, the fertiliser crisis is becoming a political flashpoint. Experts say the problem stems from a demand-supply mismatch, driven by changes in cropping patterns for kharif and rabi seasons, excessive rains, and global supply disruptions — particularly due to delays in importing raw materials from China.

Soaring market prices have made farmers increasingly reliant on subsidised government and cooperative outlets. But when those channels fall short or are compromised by black marketing, farmers are forced to buy at inflated rates.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona recently wrote to the Agriculture Minister, alleging that farmers in her home district of Pratapgarh are unable to access fertilisers. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has also raised the issue.

The impact is already being felt. Farmers fear reduced yields for kharif crops like paddy. Sitapur farmer Shyam Singh says, “Due to the urea shortage, we’re using compost, cow dung, and other organic inputs — but they aren’t enough. The Central and state governments must coordinate better and come up with an effective long-term solution.”

Every fertiliser bags to be stamped

To curb black marketing, the state government has now introduced a new measure. Every fertiliser sack distributed in the state will carry a stamp from the relevant cooperative society or warehouse. This will help track where the fertiliser was sourced from and hold violators accountable.

The stamp will be applied as soon as the sack arrives at the cooperative warehouse. Additionally, surprise inspections will be conducted, and dealer registers will be cross-verified for discrepancies.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Desh)