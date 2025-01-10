'Reclaiming heritage not a bad thing': Yogi on resurgence of Mandir-Masjid rows

Amid the resurgence of several temple-mosque disputes in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that “reclaiming heritage” was not a bad thing.

His remarks come days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the increasing number of temple-mosque disputes and advised people against raking up such issues.

Speaking at India Today group event ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Adityanath also countered the claims that the area where the religious event was being held was Waqf property.



“Reclaiming heritage is not a bad thing... Sanatan proof is now visible in Sambhal. India won't be run on the Muslim League mentality,” Adityanath said, referring to the Shahi Jama Masjid dispute in the Uttar Pradesh town that sparked violence last year.

Speaking on the violence in Sambhal over a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, Adityanath emphasised that the Puranas mention Sambhal as the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Boost for economy

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath said while past governments made the Maha Kumbh “synonymous with dirt and chaos”, this year's festival would bring Rs 2 lakh crore to the economy.

There will be a confluence of faith and modernity in the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath said addressing the media after inaugurating the Digital Media Centre at Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj.



Asserting that the Maha Kumbh was not given due respect before 2019, he said, “Those people had made Kumbh synonymous with dirt, chaos and stampede. This should be a lesson for them. This time, Kumbh is going to be the world's largest spiritual event...”

Maha Kumbh 2025 will be more divine and grand than all the Kumbh Melas so far, with more than 40 crore devotees set to visit this time, said the chief minister who arrived in Maha Kumbh Nagar on Thursday for a two-day visit.