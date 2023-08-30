Jammu-Kashmir’s Bhaderwah Rajmash, Sulai honey get GI tags

Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) Local specialities Bhaderwah Rajmash and Sulai honey of Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

Officials said the development signifies a great leap in promoting these exceptionally popular items of the region at the international level.

Jammu-based organisations had applied for a GI tag for eight different traditional items from various districts of the Jammu region last year.

"Doda and Ramban districts have got two GI tags today. One is Bhaderwah Rajmash, which is called red beans and another is for honey. It is the honey of Sulai in Ramban district. These are two important products of Chenab Valley," Director of Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Jammu K K Sharma told PTI.

It is a tool for the socio-economic growth of the region and its farming community. "It will double their income", he said.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gifted organic Sulai honey to Queen Elizabeth during his visit to Britain.

The director also said the process for GI tagging of these products was initiated by the department and finally, it was granted on Tuesday.

"A geographical indication or geographical indication tag is a trade name or label applied to a particular product that designates a particular geographic region or country of origin. The GI tag's primary feature is its uniqueness, which guards against any form of third-party misuse," he said.

According to him, the GI tag is a form of intellectual property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location.

"Now, only an authorised user has the exclusive rights to use the geographical indication in relation to these products," the director said.

Further, he said, "No person can copy it from beyond their geographical areas. This will prevent unauthorised use of these registered Geographical Indication goods by third parties and will boost exports and promote their brands at the international level".

GI tagging will also promote the economic prosperity of locals in the geographical territory and will act as a tool for the socio-economic growth of the producer. PTI AB SHW

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)