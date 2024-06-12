SC pulls up Delhi government over water shortage in summer

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (June 12) pulled up the Delhi government over water wastage and the tanker mafia and demanded to know the steps taken against them.

Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale warned that they will ask the Delhi Police to act if the Delhi government cannot deal with the tanker mafia.

Pointed questions

"Why were false statements made before this court? Water is coming from Himachal Pradesh, then where is the water going in Delhi? There is so much spillage, tanker mafias... what measures have you taken? People are suffering, we are seeing visuals on every news channel. What measures have you taken to control water wastage if water scarcity is a recurring problem in summers," the bench observed orally.

The court asked the Delhi government to file a report stating action taken for the loss of water. The matter will be taken up on Thursday.



It is hearing a plea filed by the Delhi government seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its water crisis.