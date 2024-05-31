Kejriwal to return to Tihar jail; complains of major weight loss, needs medical care

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will return to the Tihar Jail on June 2 (Sunday), said on Friday that he has of late suffered unexplained and major weight loss which needs medical attention.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was freed for 21 days by the Supreme Court so that he could take part in the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections whose seventh and last phase ends on Saturday.

Spirits are high

Kejriwal said he needs to undergo a battery of medical tests to rule out the possibility of any serious disease. He also urged the people of Delhi to take care of his ailing parents.

"The Supreme Court had given me 21 days to campaign for the elections. The day after tomorrow I will go back to Tihar Jail. I don't know how long these people will keep me in jail this time,” he said.

“But my spirits are high. I am proud that I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship. They tried to break me in many ways, tried to silence me, but they did not succeed," he said. He alleged that when he was in jail, they tortured him in many ways.

"They stopped my medicines... I don't know what these people wanted. Why did they do this?" asked Kejriwal.

Weight loss

Kejriwal said he had lost nearly 10 per cent of his body weight since he went to prison.

And he added that he hadn't gained any weight since his release on interim bail. He feared that weight loss could be a symptom of an underlying illness.

"When I went to jail, my weight was 70 kg, today it is 64 kg. Even after being released from jail, I am not gaining weight. Doctors are saying this can be a sign of some serious disease in the body. Many tests need to be done," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal, who has hinted that the sudden weight loss could mean a possible sign of cancer, vowed to work for the national capital even from inside the jail.

"It is possible that this time they may torture me more, but I will not bow down...Wherever I live, inside or outside. I will not let the work of Delhi stop," he declared.

Liquor policy case

The AAP leader, who has been Delhi’s chief minister since February 2015, was arrested on March 21 on charges of corruption linked to a now scrapped liquor policy scheme.

The Enforcement Directorate has, however, failed to show any money trail to back the corruption charges.

Kejriwal said: “Your free electricity, Mohalla clinics, hospitals, free medicines, treatment, 24-hour electricity and many other things will continue, and after returning (from prison) I will also start giving ₹1,000 every month to every mother and sister.”

Emotive appeal

He then made an emotional appeal.

“Today I want to ask something from you for my family. My parents are very old. My mother is very ill. I worry a lot about her in jail. Take care of my parents after me, pray for them," he said.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court refused to hear his plea seeking an extension of interim bail, saying he had the liberty to approach the trial court.

Kejriwal moved a court in Delhi on Thursday seeking regular bail in the excise policy case.

At a recent press conference in Punjab, the AAP leader had said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wished from the bottom of its heart that he (Kejriwal) should die.