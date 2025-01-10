Delhi: Dense fog delays over 100 flights at airport; AQI slumps to ‘severe’ category

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning while dense fog reduced visibility to almost zero in many parts of the capital on Friday (January 10), affecting commute.

The fog delayed flight and train operations too with the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) in a 6 am bulletin announcing delays in flight departures.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar.com, over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to visibility issues arising out of the fog.

Flight operations affected

Stating that dense fog has “impacted” flight departures, DIAL in a post on X, however, said that flights that are CAT III compliant can land and depart from the airport.

CAT III compliance allows flight operations at low visibility conditions.

IndiGo, in a post on X at 5.04 am, asked passengers to stay updated on flight status before heading to the airport.

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, many parts of North India including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will witness moderate to very dense fog on Friday.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 9.6 degree Celsius on Friday.

AQI slips to ‘severe’

The national capital’s air quality too dipped from the ‘very poor’ category to ‘severe’ with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 408 recorded at around 6 am.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday had imposed curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of a steep rise in pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region.

The national capital’s AQI was recorded at 357 at 4 pm on Thursday, a substantial rise from 297 the day before.