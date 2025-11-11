Centre invokes stage III GRAP as Delhi-NCR’s AQI hits ‘severe’

As the Delhi-NCR region struggles to breathe, due to deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI), the Union Government on Tuesday (November 11) invoked stringent anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The stricter measures were implemented in the city after its air quality slipped into the ‘severe’ category.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the decision was taken after Delhi’s average AQI rose sharply from 362 on November 10 to 425 (as of 9 am) on November 11.

On November 10, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 24-hour average AQI data showed that Delhi's air quality was 'very poor' with an AQI of 362. This was attributed to calm winds, a stable atmosphere and unfavourable weather conditions that allowed pollutants to accumulate close to the surface.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app, at 7 am on Tuesday, 34 of the city’s 39 active stations recorded ‘Severe’ AQI levels. Bawana recorded an AQI of 462, Wazirpur 460, and both Mundka and Punjabi Bagh 452.

Restrictions under stage III GRAP

Following the implementation of Stage III of GRAP, several restrictions have been imposed, adding to the actions already enforced under Stages I and II of GRAP.

Ban on construction work: Stage III of GRAP bans non-essential construction activities, along with the closure of stone crushers and mining operations in the Delhi-NCR region.

Transport restrictions: Residents of Delhi are prohibited from using BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles for transportation. This restriction also applies to nearby NCR districts. However, persons with disabilities are exempt from this curb.

Schools: For students up to Class 5, classes will be conducted in a hybrid mode. Parents and students can choose online education based on availability.

Worsening AQI in winters

It is to be noted that on November 9, after Delhi's AQI plunged to "very poor" category, hundreds of residents, including children, staged a peaceful protest on Man Singh Road near India Gate, demanding urgent government action.

The Delhi-NCR region typically enforces restrictions under GRAP during the winter seasons based on the air quality categories. As per the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

According to officials, unfavourable meteorological conditions combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning in the neighbouring states, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources have led to the current hazardous air quality levels in the Delhi-NCR region.

Since Diwali, Delhi's air quality has consistently remained in the 'poor' or 'very poor' category, occasionally slipping into the 'severe' zone.

Temperatures have continued to dip since last week. The minimum temperature recorded on November 11 was 10.2 degree celsius, 4.1 notches below normal , while the maximum was expected to settle around 28 degree Celsius. On November 10, the city reported its first cold wave of the season, with the Aya Nagar station recording a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)