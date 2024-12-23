BJP accuses AAP of graft, failed promises, taking money from Khalistanis

The BJP has accused Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corruption and making false promises to people and also taking money from US-based Khalistani separatists.

BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday (December 23) released to the media what he called a “chargesheet” of AAP corruption.

AAP’s broken promises?

The document claimed Kejriwal had promised to provide free medical service, water, and electricity but people in the national capital still pay for these.

“AAP said they would make Delhi corruption-free but their eight ministers and 15 MLAs were jailed," the statement read.

Thakur alleged that the costliest water was provided by the Delhi government and that Delhi was among the world's most polluted cities.

BJP alleges AAP links with Khalistanis

The BJP also accused the AAP of accepting $1.6 million from the outlawed Sikhs for Justice, which is based in the United States and is led by Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"In the Punjab Assembly elections, they took support of Khalistani groups. AAP is providing security to illegal Rohingya immigrants," said Thakur.

“The chargesheet will expose the criminal record of Kejriwal from Delhi," he added.