With Nitish's return, NDA allies set to cause problems for BJP ahead of LS polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may gloat for having scored a victory against the INDIA alliance by breaking it in Bihar with the saffron party's tie-up with the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U).

But, it is not going to be a smooth ride for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance in the state, especially when they try to get all their political allies in Bihar to function together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

First challenge

The first challenge in the NDA already surfaced at the time of government formation on January 28, when three out of the six NDA partners of the BJP in Bihar decided not to join the government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The six NDA partners in Bihar, along with the BJP and JD(U), are the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Upendra Khushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

While the BJP leadership individually spoke to all the alliance partners and invited them to become part of the state government under Nitish, three NDA partners, the RLSP, RLJP and LJP (Ram Vilas), decided not to join the state government for now.

To make the NDA partners comfortable with the induction of Nitish and his JD(U) in the NDA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other BJP senior leaders, personally invited Chirag Paswan, chief of LJP (Ram Vilas), to become Bihar’s deputy CM. However, Paswan refused the offer it seems, and wants to continue to look for a national role in the NDA rather than being limited to Bihar.

'Paswan not hungry for power'

Ajay Kumar, senior leader of the LJP (Ram Vilas) told The Federal, “We are not hungry for any position or power. Chirag Paswan is a leader who is definitely not hungry for power. He was offered the post of deputy chief minister of Bihar by the BJP, but he has refused.”

Further, he added that they were also not joining the government.

“This is not the first time that Chirag Paswan has refused to take a position in the government. When we joined the NDA last year, he was offered a ministerial position in the Union government, but he did not accept it. We are very clear that we want to work for Bihar and the people of Bihar,” said Kumar.

Senior NDA leaders said that when BJP leaders started to discuss Nitish Kumar’s return to NDA in Bihar, Paswan said that BJP should focus on winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and they should take any decision that helps the NDA win the general elections. And ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is elected for the third consecutive term.

“We have been accused of being hungry for power. There was a time when everyone used to say that LJP joins alliances only to become part of the government. But Chirag Paswan has proved this wrong by repeatedly refusing to join any government,” asserted Kumar.

It is not surprising that Paswan has refused to join the NDA government in Bihar, which is being led by Nitish Kumar because it is well-known that both Paswan and the Bihar chief minister do not enjoy cordial relations. Paswan’s open criticism of Nitish Kumar was among the reasons why the latter left the NDA after the assembly elections in Bihar in 2020.

RLSP and RLJP refuse to join government

What’s adding to BJP’s challenges in Bihar is the Upendra Khushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) under Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. Both these parties have also decided not to join the state government.

RLJP's senior leaders explained that the decision was taken after an internal discussion was held within the party.

Sanjay Saraf, a senior leader of the RLJP told The Federal, “We have decided that we will not be part of the Bihar government. We will think about becoming part of the government after Bihar assembly elections in November 2025 and when the NDA regains power in Bihar."

Seat sharing for Lok Sabha

The return of Nitish to the NDA just four months before the Lok Sabha polls will probably disrupt the aspirations of the regional parties that are part of the NDA in Bihar.

While JD(U)'s absence had given hope to BJP's four regional partners to strive for more Lok Sabha seats in Bihar,. But with Nitish Kumar back in the NDA, the regional parties will have a hard time bargaining for more seats.

Family feud

The BJP leadership will face another significant challenge in the state due to the ongoing family feud between Chirag Paswan and his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras. While Paras has five Lok Sabha seats at present, he is keen to contest all his sitting seats. And Chirag Paswan also wants to contest on the same five seats that are now with Paras.

“It is true that there are differences in seat sharing between political parties in the NDA in Bihar. But these differences have been there for some time now. We are confident that the BJP leadership will find a way to bring all parties together. Politics is the art of making possible what seems to be impossible. So, at the time of seat sharing, these issues will come up for discussion and will be addressed. We have not started seat-sharing talks yet,” said LJP's Kumar.

The seat-sharing talks are likely to get further complicated when Upendra Kushwaha, who left JD(U) and joined the NDA last year, also wants a share in the Lok Sabha seat-sharing formula. Kushwaha is a known opponent of Nitish Kumar, and it will be difficult for the BJP to keep both the leaders of the other backward classes (OBC) pleased at the time of seat distribution.