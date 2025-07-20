Cornered by design, say Seemanchal Muslims as Bihar SIR unsettles lives | Ground report

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for October-November 2025, reports have surfaced that a large number of 'infiltrators' from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar form part of the voter list. The reports, widely contended to be untrue, have caused a stir in political circles.

Among the people of the Seemanchal region in north-eastern Bihar, home to a sizeable Muslim community, there is a sense of being cornered. The region is frequently and 'unjustly' portrayed as a hub for infiltrators, the residents say.

Seemanchal comprises the four north-eastern districts of Bihar of Purnia, Araria, Kishnaganj, and Katihar. It shares a porous border with neighbouring Nepal and the West Bengal districts bordering Bangladesh.

Even those who have lived there for generations are often labeled as illegal migrants (mainly Bangladeshi Muslims) indulging in cow smuggling, cow slaughter, love jihad and other Hindutva pet theories. The bogey of a rapid rise in Muslim population in the area is also bandied about.

'Hub for infiltrators'

Talking to The Federal, resident a visibly bitter Afsar Alam said: "It is not new, we have been facing this baseless infiltrator tag for years. It is easy to target Seemanchal merely on the grounds of suspicion because it has a large Muslim population."

Alam, a resident of Dabhra village in flood-prone Seemanchal, added that reports crop up on and off portraying the region — one of the nation's poorest and most underdeveloped pockets — in a negative light. He is an active member of the locally elected village body (gram panchayat).

Seemanchal comprises the four north-eastern districts of Bihar of Purnia, Araria, Kishnaganj, and Katihar. It shares a porous border with neighbouring Nepal and the West Bengal districts bordering Bangladesh.

Every time there is a buzz over infiltrators, Seemanchal hits the headlines, say its residents. Even people who have been living there for generations get viewed with suspicion, they add.

Also read: ‘Bihar SIR exposé videos capture systemic forgery’ | Capital Beat

Little official data

Till date, there is no official data on the exact number of infiltrators on the voters list in Bihar. However, reports quoting sources such as unnamed Block Level Officers (BLOs) and field officers of the Election Commission (EC), who are involved in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state, have triggered a fresh debate on the issue.

How did BLOs identify a large number of people from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar on the voter's list? Has the EC been accepting enumeration forms without documents all these years?

EC officials have asserted that a thorough inquiry will be conducted after August 1 and the names of illegal migrants will be excluded from the final electoral roll to be published on September 30.

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, the Congress, and Left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), led by Mukesh Shahni, have questioned the validity of the media report and refused to accept it until the EC formally puts out its list.

"Where have Bangladeshi, Nepal and Mynamar people suddenly come in Bihar?" wondered CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

Aim to defame

Tufail Ahmad, a government school teacher at Thakurganj in Kishanganj, said Seemanchal is targeted by design. “It is being deliberately done to defame us. Only Muslims are being viewed with suspicion, and by making this allegation, they have given the region a bad name,” Ahmad told The Federal.

There have been consistent attempts by the BJP, along with its mentor RSS and its other extreme right wing organisations, the VHP and Bajrang Dal, to build a negative narrative of Seemanchal, said political observers. These bodies have been actively working on the Hindutva agenda for decades, they added.

Also read: Bihar voter list SIR: Chandrababu Naidu objects; trouble in NDA?

A key reason is that 47 per cent of the population there are Muslims, nearly three times the average 17 per cent Muslims in Bihar.

Process of tracing infiltrators

Ram Prakash Mahto, a Katihar-based retired college professor, questioned the process used to spot infiltrators in the voter’s list.

He told The Federal, “It is questionable how BLOs identified and found a large number of people from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar on the voter's list. Has the EC been accepting enumeration forms without documents all these years? Is it possible to trace infiltrators without checking the documents and physical verification?”

DM Diwakar, former director of Patna-based AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, said it is unbelievable that EC officials found a large number of illegal citizens on the voter's list without a rigorous scrutiny. “Have the government agencies failed to trace and identify them all these years? How come the BLOs have done it in such a short duration?” he wondered.

"I would like to know who is responsible for recording their names in the voter's list in the first place," he told The Federal. "Who made their Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC)? It was the EC that provided them with the cards in the first place."

Political agenda

"This is just a ploy to keep those in power happy," Diwakar added, pointing to a lack of concrete data on the supposed infiltrators.

Why will Bangladeshis come here when the per capita income in their country is much higher than Bihar? Is the Union government giving free ration to Bangladeshis, as BJP leaders have claimed?

Mahboob Alam, CPI(ML) MLA from the Balrampur Assembly constituency in Katihar, also felt that this is all part the BJP's political agenda.

“There are no Bangladeshis in Seemanchal. They are humiliating people by calling them Bangladeshi and questioning their citizenship merely on suspicion. I challenge the BJP-led Centre and the state government to prove me wrong,” he told The Federal.

Also read: ‘Likely intent behind Bihar voter roll revision is to shrink electorate’ | Capital Beat

Mahboob said he raised this issue in the Assembly and demanded the formation of all-party assembly committee, including BJP members, to search for Bangladeshis in Seemanchal. ”I am ready for it but they seem to have a different agenda,” he said.

Underdeveloped Seemanchal

Further, he asked why the BJP is not talking about the high rate of poverty, migration, illiteracy and lack of health facilities in Seemanchal. The region ranks lowest on all the development indexes in the state.

“Why will Bangladeshis come here when the per capita income in their country is much higher than Bihar? Is the Union government giving free ration to Bangladeshis, as BJP leaders have claimed? The fact is that near 30 lakh migrant workers from Seemanchal are working across India as there is no industry and no work in the area and their families are surviving on the money they send back home,” he said.

According to Bihar Economic Survey 2022 data, Kishanganj has some of the worst development statistics in the state. The women literacy rate is very low, and the percentage of BPL (below poverty line) population is high. The per capita income here was Rs 24,942 per annum as compared to the state average of Rs 32,212.

Defaming Muslims

Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, the Opposition RJD MLA from Jokihat constituency in Araria, said Seemanchal has been voting for secular parties barring the 2020 Assembly polls, when five seats were won by Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

Shahnawaz belongs to a political family that has represented Seemanchal in Parliament and the Bihar Assembly since the 1970s. "If Bangladeshi infiltrators have indeed settled here, what stopped the NDA government at the Centre and Bihar from tracing and arresting them all these years?" he asked.

“How many Bangladeshis were arrested and deported in the last two decades? Why is the government silent over this?” he remarked while in conversation with The Federal.

High Aadhaar enrollments

Recently, a section of the national media reported that Aadhaar enrollment was much higher in Seemanchal compared to the average rates in Bihar.

According to some media reports, Bihar’s average Aadhaar saturation is 94 per cent but Seemanchal has an "oversaturation" — 126 per cent in Kishanganj (that has Muslim population of 68 per cent),123 per cent in Katihar (44 per cent Muslims), 123 per cent in Araria (43 per cent Muslims) and 121 per cent in Purnea (38 per cent Muslims).

Also read: Bihar voter enumeration gets murkier as EC begins listing without documents

BJP leaders used these numbers to claim infiltrators were obtaining Aadhaar cards illegally. However, this was also proven wrong.

Misreading numbers

According to official data on Aadhaar enrollment in Bihar’s 38 districts, only Jehanabad had a coverage of 97 per cent, while the other 37 districts saw saturation levels above 100 per cent. In fact, the Aadhaar saturation is very high in some districts where the Muslim population is not high, such as Sheikhpura (118 per cent), Supaul (117 per cent) and Begusarai (115 per cent).

Similarly, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary raised serious concern over reports that the number of applications for domicile certificates in Kishanganj is much higher than anywhere in the state.

A video clip shows Choudhry saying: “There is a sudden surge of over 2 lakh applications in just one week, from July 1 to 7. Earlier, we barely got 25,000 in a month. This cannot be normal. Are Bangladeshis or foreigners from other countries behind this? This is the reason we have directed the administration to issue a certificate only after intensive review.”

Fear of disenfranchisement

But then, this is not unusual in Kishanganj, considering that domicile certificates are one of the 11 listed documents required in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, said officials.

A BLO in Patna said, ”People in Kishanganj and the entire Seemanchal fear the risk of disenfranchisement and getting dubbed as illegal immigrant over lack of documents .They still remember how fear haunted them in the wake of the Centre's bid to implement CAA-NRC before the COVID period.”

Political analyst Soroor Ahmad recalled BJP leaders stating publicly six years ago that the National Register for Citizens (NRC) should have been implemented in Seemanchal. "The fear always haunts them (Muslim residents). This is evident in the ongoing SIR," he told The Federal.

Congress-RJD stronghold

Seemanchal, a stronghold of the Congress and RJD, accounts for 24 Assembly seats. The Congress won the Kishanganj seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It had won the seat even in 1989, amid an anti-Congress and pro-Janata Dal wave.

The ruling BJP and JD(U) have also made their presence felt electorally. The ruling BJP won the Araria Lok Sabha seat in 2024. It won the Kishanganj seat once, in 1999, through its candidate Shahnawaz Hussain.

The BJP has continued to fight elections in Seemanchal raising issues such as infiltration, cattle smuggling and uncontrolled population. It calls infiltration, not poverty, "the biggest problem in Seemanchal", political experts have noted.