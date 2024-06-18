Sikkim | 64 of 1200 stranded tourists rescued, more to be shifted today

Of the around 1200 tourists stuck in North Sikkim’s Lachung, 64 were rescued on Monday (June 17) and moved to Mangan town.

The rescue operation, however, had to be halted due to inclement weather, and the remaining tourists would be moved on Tuesday, said officials.

The stranded tourists were supposed to be airlifted, but the adverse weather conditions hampered the plans. At first, nine tourists were brought to Mangan by road, and another 55 joined them later in the day, officials said.

How rescue was carried out

The district administration had to set up log bridges over the slides to facilitate movement by foot and by vehicles where roads were motorable, they said.

The rescue operation, led by District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri, was carried out by personnel of the police, Forest Department, BRO, NDRF, and the local panchayats, officials said.

Chettri said if the weather remains favourable on Tuesday, all the tourists will be brought to Mangan by air. For that, six helicopters are on standby at Bagdogra near Siliguri.

While flying in to rescue the tourists, these helicopters would also be carrying essential commodities for the residents of Chungthang and Lachung, he said.