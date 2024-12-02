UNESCO declared Bengal as top destination for heritage tourism: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said UNESCO has declared the state as a top destination for heritage tourism, asserting that the sector generated employment for lakhs of youths.

Banerjee, speaking in the assembly, said the state has taken “giant strides” in religious, heritage and tea tourism.

"UNESCO has declared Bengal as a top destination for heritage tourism. We have taken great initiatives in developing heritage spots. We are also giving emphasis on religious tourism by developing some of the iconic places of worship like the Dakshineshwar temple and the Kalighat temple,” she said.

The chief minister also said the under-construction Jagannath temple at Digha will soon be open for devotees.

“The tourism sector has generated jobs for lakhs of youths,” she said.

Banerjee added that a tender has been floated for construction of a bridge over the Muriganga river in the Ganga Sagar Island, and the annual Gangasagar Mela held there will be among the top pilgrim destinations in the country. PTI

