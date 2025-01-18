RG Kar case: Civic volunteer convicted for doctor’s rape and murder

A Kolkata court on Saturday (January 18) convicted Sanjoy Roy, a civic police volunteer, in the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Hospital.

The judgement ignited widespread emotions, drawing lawyers, activists, doctors, and citizens to the bustling court premises.

The case involved the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old postgraduate medical trainee on August 9, whose lifeless body was discovered in a hospital seminar room. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested the next day.

Wider conspiracy?

Investigators claimed that he acted alone, but the victim’s family and junior doctors’ groups suspected a wider conspiracy.

The crime sent shockwaves across the nation, triggering protests over workplace safety for medical professionals.

Hope and scepticism

By Saturday morning, an air of quiet tension had descended over the usually chaotic court complex.

Groups of lawyers gathered in hushed discussions, their words laced with a mix of hope and scepticism. “This isn’t just a case; it’s a watershed moment for justice in our country,” said a senior advocate.

Outside, Sealdah’s streets mirrored the court premises' charged atmosphere.

Security tightened

Security at the Sealdah court complex had been tightened significantly, with Kolkata Police erecting multiple barricades to control access and ensure the safety of all attendees.

By Saturday morning, the presence of uniformed officers around the court was unmistakable, as authorities prepared for the crowds expected to gather.

Animated discussions

Commuters at the nearby railway station paused to glance at the court building, while passersby engaged in animated discussions about the impending verdict.

“Will he get the maximum punishment?” one local man asked.

Protesters had gathered outside the court premises and demanded maximum punishment for Roy, as a prison van ferrying him entered the court premises.

'Should set a precedent'

“He must be given the strictest punishment, it should set a precedent,” said Koushik Maity, a leader of 'Bangla Pokkha', a Bengali outfit.

The trial, which began in late August, unfolded behind closed doors in a closely monitored courtroom.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought the harshest punishment for Roy, presenting evidence, including CCTV footage and his presence near the crime scene.

Parents question probe

However, the victim’s parents have repeatedly questioned the thoroughness of the investigation.

“One person alone couldn’t have done this. We demand a larger investigation to uncover the full truth," the victim’s parents stated.

Adding to the chorus of voices demanding justice, the Junior Doctors’ Front (JDF) has planned a demonstration at the court complex at 2 pm on Saturday.

They will be joined by three other medical associations, including the Medical Service Center and Nurses Unity Forum. “This is not just about justice for one of us,” said a JDF spokesperson.

The August 9 crime triggered a state-wide strike by junior doctors, temporarily paralysing healthcare services.

Roy, currently held at Presidency Jail, has consistently maintained his innocence, claiming he is being framed.

(With agency inputs)