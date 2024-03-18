Kolkata: Under-construction building collapses on shanty; 10 rescued

An under-construction building collapsed in Kolkata’s Garden Reach area around midnight Sunday (March 17), trapping several people under the rubble. At least 10 of them has been rescued by Monday morning, news agency PTI reported.

No one was present in the five-storey building when it collapsed, but it fell on the adjacent shanties of Hazari Mollah Bagan, PTI quoted locals as saying.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operation. “An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on,” a police official told PTI.

Ambulances were stationed at the spot.

Debris fall on shanties

According to locals, who were the first responders, concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed. There was a loud noise, and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area as the building collapsed. The debris fell on nearby shanties in the densely populated area, they said.

“Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble,” said a local resident.