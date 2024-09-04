Vinesh, Bajrang meet Rahul amid speculation over contesting Haryana polls

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Wednesday (September 4) met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

This meeting comes amid speculations that Congress will field Phogat and Punia in next month's Haryana Assembly elections.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Congress shared an image of the meeting.

Later, they met Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal at his residence.

Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

For Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress' central election committee has cleared the names of candidates for 66 seats out of 90 till Tuesday.

Though names have not been declared the Congress' candidates list is set to be out in a day or two.

Voting on 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.