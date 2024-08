Eleven killed as Indian-registered bus plunges into river in Nepal

At least 11 people were killed after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal on Friday, according to a media report.

The accident took place at Aaina Pahara in Tanahun district, Myrepublica.com reported.



A team of 45 Armed Police Force personnel led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madhav Paudel from the Armed Police Force Nepal Disaster Management Training School has already reached the accident site and is carrying out the rescue operation.



According to the preliminary reports, some 10 to 11 dead bodies have been recovered. PTI NSA AKJ NSA NSA



(With agency inputs)







#WATCH | Nepal | An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district, confirms Nepal Police.



“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the… pic.twitter.com/P8XwIA27qJ — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024