Indian professor ‘expelled’ from ICME15 after raising questions on Vedic maths

Associate professor of mathematics at the Andhra Pradesh-based SRM University, Prof. Jayasree Subramanian, was reportedly expelled from the ICME15 (15th International Congress on Mathematical Education) conference in Sydney, Australia, on Friday (July 12), apparently because other participants found her “threatening” during the comments she made during another speaker’s session on Vedic mathematics. An online petition has been floated seeking justice for Prof. Subramanian, seeking a public apology from ICME to her.

According to the petition, security guards escorted Prof. Subramanian away from the International Convention & Exhibition Centre (ICC) and her badge and registration were revoked. The next day, she was invited back to the conference to participate in the Plenary Panel: Mathematics Education Effectively Responds to Humanity’s Problems. However, she was reportedly issued a temporary badge, only for the panel, and was escorted out of the ICC by security guards after the panel’s conclusion.

What happened during the session?

Theodore Chao, professor of mathematics education at The Ohio State University, who was also invited to speak at the ICME15, was present at the session on July 12 that sparked the controversy. It was titled “Reviving Ancient Wisdom: Vedic Mathematics for Modern Learning” and was headed by Prof. Ashish Arora of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University.

According to Prof. Chao, Prof. Arora briefly spoke about the origins of Vedic mathematics and the different mathematicians who were considered Vedic mathematicians in India before introducing various mathematics procedures framed as particular aspects of Vedic mathematics. When the session was opened for discussion, Prof. Subramanian “raised a few, well-organized points”.

Points raised by Prof. Subramanian

First, she pointed out that Prof. Arora had presented Indian mathematics as one of only two mathematics cultures, the other being European mathematics. She also questioned why Prof. Arora did not acknowledge the other forms of mathematics such as Chinese or Egyptian or Inca mathematics and mentioned that “not acknowledging other mathematical cultures is problematic”.

Also, she argued that Prof. Arora had not mentioned that the idea of Vedic mathematics centred around the idea of Brahmin supremacy within the caste hierarchy.

Third, she also mentioned that some of the books and articles cited about Vedic mathematics in the introduction had been discredited and one the cited authors had disavowed the idea that a Vedic mathematics even existed.

“Unjust and unnecessarily harsh”

According to Prof. Chao, Prof. Subramanian “spoke with passion” and her “comments seemed respectful and in line with opening up academic discourse”. Prof. Chao wrote that nothing she said was “antagonistic or confrontational”. “Nor did I feel that there was any risk of violence or threats in the room,” Prof. Chao wrote, adding that Prof. Subramanian’s expulsion from the ICME conference because of her comments in the session “feels unjust and unnecessarily harsh”.

“To me, it feels that Professor Subramanian is being unjustly targeted because she dared to call out injustice and the relationship of the Indian caste system to the content of this session. I also note that Professor Subramanian is an Indian woman who speaks with a strong and authoritative voice. Positioning her as a threat seems to invoke the same forms of misogyny and racism that continually oppress women of colour globally,” Prof. Chao wrote.

He added that Prof. Subramanian’s treatment made him “question the decision-making ability of the ICME conference organizers and [wonder] if this conference is a safe space for women of colour”.

Online petition

The online petitioners also argued that Prof. Subramanian’s dismissal was “unfair” because “no due process or adherence to the conference rules of engagement were followed” and Prof. Subramanian’s comments during the session simply “involved recognizing how the unjust caste system still operated within Indian mathematics education and offering viewpoints alternative to the presenter”.

The petition seeks a public apology from ICME to Prof. Subramanian for the way she was “victimized as a woman of colour” and the reinstatement of her registration and stature within the ICME community.