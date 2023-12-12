Australia to tighten visa rules, decision to impact Indians

Australia has pledged to tighten visa rules for international students and low-skilled workers in a decision that experts say will affect India among other countries.

The Labour government announced on Monday that it will cut by half its migrant intake over the next two years and said it will overhaul the "broken" migration system.

The decision came as net immigration was expected to have peaked at a record 510,000 in 2022-23. It is expected to fall to about a quarter of a million in 2024-25 and 2025-26, roughly in line with pre-COVID levels.

"We've worked around the clock to strike the best balance in Australia's migration system," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said.

O'Neil said the increase in net overseas migration in 2022-23 was mostly driven by international students, who now number 650,000 in Australia. Indians constitute a sizeable chunk of these students.

Under the new stringent policies, international students will need higher ratings on English tests. It will also end settings that allowed students to prolong their stay in Australia.

There will be increased scrutiny on second visa applications to extend their stay.

English skills

Under the International English Language Testing System, students applying for a graduate visa will require a score of 6.5, up from 6.0, while student visa applicants will need a score of 6.0, up from 5.5.

The government said it will introduce a new Skills in Demand Visa that will replace the existing temporary skill shortage visa.

"This new visa will give workers more opportunity to move employers and will provide clear pathways to permanent residence for those who want to pursue them," a government review said.

There are three pathways to the four-year visa, with each pathway defined by skill level, news reports said.

The pathway will be open to eligible applicants earning at least $135,000 in any occupation except trade workers, machinery operators and drivers, and labourers.

The visa pathways for migrants with "specialist" or "essential" skills -- like highly-skilled tech workers or care workers -- have been improved to offer better prospects of permanent residency.

The new policies will attract more of the workers Australia needs and help reduce the risk of exploitation for those who live, work and study in the country, O'Neil said.

Migration numbers

Australia boosted its annual migration numbers in 2022 to help key businesses recruit staff to fill shortages after the COVID-19 pandemic brought tighter border controls and kept foreign students and workers out of the country for nearly two years.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, said: “Commitments agreed between India and Australia under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) will be upheld under the new Migration Strategy."

Indian graduates will continue to be eligible to stay on a temporary graduate visa for two years for a bachelor degree, three years to finish a Master’s degree, and four years to complete a PhD.

Migration has climbed to record levels in Australia, adding pressure to housing and infrastructure woes. But there remains a shortage of skilled workers, and the country struggles to attract them, BBC reported.

The government has been under pressure from some quarters to temporarily reduce migration to help ease Australia's housing crisis. But some say this is more due to a lack of investment in affordable housing and decades of poor housing policy.