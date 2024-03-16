LIVE | EC to announce dates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections at 3 pm

On Friday, the EC put out an announcement regarding this on the X platform.

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at 3 pm on Saturday (March 16).

Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI pic.twitter.com/1vlWZsLRzt

Major parties, including the BJP and the Congress, have already announced lists of candidates for the polls.



The BJP, in its first list of 195 candidates, has fielded 34 ministers and two chief ministers while introducing new faces by replacing them with sitting MPs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will yet again fight from Varanasi, while Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar. In its second list, the candidature of Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, BR Bommai from Haveri and Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal, among others, were announced.

The Congress is fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad again, its general secretary KC Venugopal from Alappuzha, and Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram.

Opinion polls predict the BJP-led NDA government to return to power, securing yet again an absolute majority in the lower house by winning over 350 of the 543 seats. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is expected to win 90-odd seats.

In the 2019 polls, the NDA won 303 seats while the Congress could only muster 52 seats.

