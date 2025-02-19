LIVE: BJP set to pick Delhi CM during legislature party meet at 7 pm

The much-awaited decision about the new chief minister of Delhi will be made during the BJP legislature party meeting at the party’s Delhi unit office on Wednesday (February 19) evening.

The meeting, expected to begin around 7 pm, will be held in the presence of BJP’s central observers, whose names are yet to be declared. The 48 BJP MLAs will choose the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly who will also become the chief minister.

The names doing the rounds include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay, and leaders such as Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, Shikha Rai, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and Kailash Gangwal.

The BJP has come to power in Delhi after 26 years, defeating the AAP in the Assembly polls held earlier this month. Preparations are in full swing for a grand swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Ramleela Ground on Thursday afternoon.

Also read:

BJP mulls woman leader at helm, inclusive cabinet in Delhi

Who is Parvesh Verma, likely to be Delhi CM after defeating Kejriwal?

Follow Live updates below