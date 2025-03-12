Pakistan train hijack: 16 terrorists killed; 104 passengers rescued as crisis continues

At least 16 terrorists were reportedly killed and 104 passengers rescued by the security forces after Baloch militants hijacked a passenger train in a tunnel in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Tuesday (March 11).

The other militants are said to have taken some of the passengers into the mountains, with the security forces pursuing them in the dark.

Terrorists form small groups to escape

Security sources confirmed to news agency PTI that in an ongoing gunbattle with the militants, they managed to rescue 104 passengers of the hijacked Jaffar Express, including women and children.

“The terrorists have now formed small groups to try to escape in the dark, but the security forces have surrounded the tunnel and the remaining passengers will also be rescued soon,” the source said.

Rana Muhammad Dilawar, district police officer in the area where the train was stopped, said the security forces had surrounded the area, but there were reports that the militants had taken some women and children as hostages.

There were around four to five government officials on the train, he added.